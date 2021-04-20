 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert