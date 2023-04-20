The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…