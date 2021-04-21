Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.