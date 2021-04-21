Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. The fore…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will…
For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should rea…
This evening in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence …