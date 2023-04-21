The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …