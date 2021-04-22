Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.