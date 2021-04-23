 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert