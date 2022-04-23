The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 …
This evening in Florence: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 8…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Fri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…