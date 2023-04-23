It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Florence, SC
