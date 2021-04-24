Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC
