Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.