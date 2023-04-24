Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Florence, SC
