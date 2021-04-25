Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The are…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…