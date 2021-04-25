 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert