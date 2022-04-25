The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening in Florence: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 8…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday.…