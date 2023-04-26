Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.