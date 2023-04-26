Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Florence, SC
