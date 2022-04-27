Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.