Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see cl…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We w…