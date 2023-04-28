The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see cl…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We w…