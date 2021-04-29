Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. C…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It sho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The are…
For the drive home in Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Florence folk…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…