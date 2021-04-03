 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert