Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Florence. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It should reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
For the drive home in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in …
For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 52% …