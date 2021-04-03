Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.