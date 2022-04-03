Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC
