Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.