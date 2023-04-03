Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.