Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Florence, SC
