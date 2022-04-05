Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

