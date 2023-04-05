Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…