Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.