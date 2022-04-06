Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.