Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 2:51 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

