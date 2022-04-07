Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 2:51 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC
