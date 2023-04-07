The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Florence, SC
