Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 5:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

