Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…