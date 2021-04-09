Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…
This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 52% …
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Florence folks should be prepared fo…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…