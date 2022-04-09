Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 5:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Florence, SC
