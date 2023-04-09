Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 9:48 AM EDT until WED 1:01 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Florence, SC
