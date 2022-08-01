Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
There's a new website called heat.gov that officials hope can help people and local governments beat the heat and keep it from getting deadly.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…