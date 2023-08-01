The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.