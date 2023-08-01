The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an um…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings…