Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.