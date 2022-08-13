Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.