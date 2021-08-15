Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.