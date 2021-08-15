The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…