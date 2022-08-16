Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.