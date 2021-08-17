Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Florence, SC
