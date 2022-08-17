The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Models are…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SE…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…