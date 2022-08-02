Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.