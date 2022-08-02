Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings o…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
There's a new website called heat.gov that officials hope can help people and local governments beat the heat and keep it from getting deadly.
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…