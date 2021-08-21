The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. L…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.