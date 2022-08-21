Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.