The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Florence, SC
