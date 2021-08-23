 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

