Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.