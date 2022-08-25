Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

