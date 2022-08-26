Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.