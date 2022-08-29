Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Florence, SC
